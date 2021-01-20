These photos show the memorable inauguration of John F. Kennedy, 60 years ago

President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy leave the Capitol building by car shortly after the former took the oath of office as president of the United States on Jan. 20, 1961. President Kennedy, 43, the youngest man ever elected to the presidency, called for a global alliance against "tyranny, poverty, disease and war."

On Jan. 20, 1961, John F. Kennedy was inaugurated as the 35th president of the United States.

He became the youngest person elected to the office and the first president born in the 20th century.

Whether you were alive in 1961 or you’ve only heard about the ‘60s from your parents and the history books, we thought it would be fun to take a trip down memory lane, and show you what things looked like at JFK’s inauguration.

The fashion was fun (we’re looking at you, then-first lady Jackie!), the crowd was massive and the speech was powerful. Read it here. “And so, my fellow Americans: ask not what your country can do for you -- ask what you can do for your country.”

And enjoy these 22 photos below.

President John Fitzgerald Kennedy stands on a platform for his inauguration as the 35th president, on the east front of the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 20, 1961. Left to right, you see his parents, Rose and Joseph Kennedy, first lady Jacqueline Kennedy, Vice President Lyndon Baines Johnson and his wife, Lady Bird Johnson. (Getty Images)

President Kennedy delivers his inauguration speech on Jan. 20, 1961. (Getty Images)

A general view of the inauguration ceremonies at the Capitol as John F. Kennedy prepares to take the oath. (Getty Images)

President John F. Kennedy makes his inauguration speech from the East Portico of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. (Getty Images)

U.S. Secretary of State Dean Rusk speaks with attorney Marjorie Lawson at one of the formal balls held in honor of President Kennedy's inauguration. (The Abbott Sengstacke Family Papers/Robert Abbott Sengstacke/Getty Images)

President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy attend the inaugural ball on Jan. 20, 1961 in Washington, D.C. (Kennedy Library Archives/Newsmakers)

In January 1961, President John F. Kennedy is driven through the crowded streets with his wife, Jackie, on the day of his inauguration. (Getty Images)

Eleanor Roosevelt, wife of the late President Franklin D. Roosevelt, is an interested spectator during ceremonies at the U.S.Capitol on Jan. 20, 1961, in which John F. Kennedy was sworn in as 35th president of the United States. (Getty Images)

Poet Robert Frost, at left, reads one of his poems during the inaugural ceremonies at the Capitol. (Getty Images)

Outgoing U.S. President Dwight Eisenhower, at left, and Richard Nixon wear top hats as they attend President John F. Kennedy's inauguration ceremony in Washington D.C. on Jan. 20, 1961. Kennedy defeated Nixon in the election. (Getty Images)

John F. Kennedy takes the oath of office to become the 35th president of the United States. Chief Justice Earl Warren (center, left) administers the oath. (Getty Images)

John F. Kennedy, wearing a top hat, and his wife, Jacqueline, leave their Georgetown home for the White House, where they had coffee with President Eisenhower prior to inauguration ceremonies. (Getty Images)

From left: Milton Berle, Joey Bishop and Jimmy Durante smoke cigars during a rehearsal for the gala planned for John Kennedy's inauguration. (Getty Images)

President John F. Kennedy addresses the crowd at his inauguration. (Getty Images)

American politician John Fitzgerald Kennedy speaks during his inauguration as 35th president of the United States. (Consolidated News/Getty Images)

President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy leave the Capitol building by car shortly after the former took the oath of office as president of the United States on Jan. 20, 1961. President Kennedy, 43, the youngest man ever elected to the presidency, called for a global alliance against "tyranny, poverty, disease and war." (Getty Images)

This Jan. 20 file photo shows President Kennedy delivering his inaugural address as former President Dwight Eisenhower, Mrs. John F. Kennedy, and a host of dignitaries look on. (Getty Images)

A full-length shot of President and Mrs. John F. Kennedy as they leave the White House on Jan. 20, 1961, in Washington, D.C., to attend a series of inaugural balls. Five locations were booked to hold the tremendous crowd that wanted to attend. (Getty Images)

Marian Anderson sings the national anthem at the Kennedy inauguration. (Getty Images)

President and Mrs. Kennedy ride in the inaugural parade after leaving the Capitol following Kennedy's inauguration. The Capitol is in the background. Wearing a top hat in the front of the car is Sen. John Sparkman, D-Alabama, chairman of the Inaugural Committee. (Getty Images)

John F. Kennedy is sworn in by Earl Warren. (Getty Images)

President John F. Kennedy makes his speech from the balcony of the White House in Washington, D.C. (Getty Images)

Can you believe it’s been 60 years?