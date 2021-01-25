This is what the Oval Office has looked like through the different administrations

Changing the decor of the Oval Office might not be one of the most quintessential decisions a new president makes, but it’s done every time, nonetheless.
Between each administration, presidents are allowed to make slight tweaks to the decor in the Oval Office, such as swapping in another rug or hanging different artwork on the walls.
The artwork is usually symbolic, and is typically a person in history that the president may admire or want to resemble as a leader.
The changes aren’t drastic, but it’s still fun to see the little things that each president changes here and there.
We went back and looked at how the Oval Office has changed over the years, going all the way back to Ronald Reagan. Here are some photos: