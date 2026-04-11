What the Virginia redistricting amendment would do — and why Lynchburg voters are split

LYNCHBURG, Va. – With Election Day approaching, the debate over Virginia’s redistricting amendment came to Lynchburg on Saturday — and voters heard two very different messages depending on which event they attended.

U.S. Rep. John McGuire — alongside former Gov. Glenn Youngkin — headlined a morning rally opposing the amendment. U.S. Sen. Mark Warner held a separate community conversation later in the day where he touched on the amendment.

What the amendment does

At the center of the debate is a proposed redistricting amendment that would temporarily redraw Virginia’s congressional map. The amendment would shift Virginia’s congressional delegation from a near-even split to a possible 10-to-1 Democratic majority. The new maps would be temporarily in place until 2030.

Both sides have accused the other of running misleading political ads, leaving some voters uncertain about what the amendment actually does.

The case for

Warner argued the amendment is a necessary response to redistricting moves in other states, pointing to Texas and North Carolina as examples.

“Because of the actions we’ve seen in North Carolina and Texas, to level the playing field, and at least in Virginia, it’s not going to be the politicians, it’s the voters that get to decide, so I think this one time, short-term change, we’ll go back to independent in 2030, I think it makes sense,” Warner said.

The case against

Youngkin, McGuire and Attorney General Jason Miyares argued that redrawing the map amounts to partisan gerrymandering.

“Virginians aren’t happy with this and the big opportunity for all of us, Republicans, Democrats, independents, is to stand up and say no, we’re not going to gerrymander Virginia,” Youngkin said.

Miyares echoed that concern.

“We’re trying to say no, don’t lose your voice, don’t lose your voice or they’re going to have five districts where you have congressman living within 12 miles of each other in Northern Virginia,” he said.

McGuire framed the amendment as a threat to voter representation.

“70 percent of Virginians said you should have a voice in choosing who represents you but if they succeed, it will take away most of Virginia’s voice,” he said.

Voters weigh in

Lynchburg-area residents were divided on the issue.

Ann Parker, a Campbell County School Board member, said she plans to vote no.

“To go from a 6-to-5 to a 10-to-1 congressional representation in our state is just not fair or accurate representation,” she said.

Randy Smith, chair of the Lynchburg Democratic Committee, said he plans to vote yes, framing it as a check on federal power.

“It’s our way to take action against Trump, it’s something that we all can have an actual response and can actually affect what’s going on in Congress, so it’s important — it’s a way for us to push back on what he’s trying to do,” Smith said.

What’s next

Early voting is already underway and runs through April 18. Election Day is April 21.