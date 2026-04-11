2026 PDGA Champions Cup continues in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – For golf fanatics across the globe, the Masters has been the number one thing on their minds this week. It’s the first of four major tournaments in the PGA, and by far the hardest to score tickets for those who want to attend.

If you didn’t get to see the Masters, but wanted to experience a major tournament in person, you still have a chance to witness the 2026 PDGA Champions Cup in Lynchburg! It’s the first of four major Professional Disc Golf Association tournaments taking place.

“All the best players are here. We have players from Laos; we have players from Finland and Norway and Sweeden and Canada. And they compete over 4 rounds of competition to claim one of the top prizes.” Nate Heinold, Event Director PDGA Champions Cup

“Our goal is to really become the Mecca of Disc Golf in the Commonwealth of Virginia” Butted 23:26-23;36 “A third of the nation’s population is within a day’s drive of VA. Why not work to bring these types of events here? Andrew Marks, Assistant Director of Tourism for the City of Lynchburg

Built by six-time disc golf world champion Paul McBeth, the New London course is made to be the hardest in the world. In 2024, New London went from never hosting a disc golf event to hosting a major tournament. They were chosen to host both this weekend and in 2028. Officials said Lynchburg is expecting $3.2 million in revenue over the weekend from visitors.

This tournament began on Thursday, but is still ongoing. The last day is Sunday.

“We still have tickets available. You can come out, tomorrow is the final day of this event. We have a very close race in both the Female and Male divisions. We’ve got a lot of fun activities for kids, we’ve got all kinds of fun food vendors and merch venders; it is a great time.” Nate Heinold, Event Director PDGA Champions Cup

If you’re interested in keeping up with this tournament, or to get more information, click here.