Roanoke transgender community and allies celebrate support amid challenges

Morgan Martin performed along with other singers, musicians, poets and speakers who took the microphone at Roanoke's event celebrating visibility of the transgender community

ROANOKE, Va. – While the International Day of Transgender Visibility is typically celebrated on March 31, Roanoke’s leading nonprofit for trans and nonbinary people gathered on Saturday at the Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage for an afternoon of music, poetry and community outreach.

Among the speakers were Delegate Sam Rasoul (D), Roanoke County Free Mom Hugs Co-Chair Sherry Howard and Roanoke Mayor Joe Cobb (D), who is also the first openly gay mayor of the city.

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“I showed up today because I care about our transgender community,” Cobb said following his rousing speech to the crowd. “It’s part of what makes Roanoke so special. For the last number of years, we’ve gotten 100 on our municipal equality index for the city of Roanoke, and that’s because we’re a welcoming city. We’re an inclusive city. We care about everyone, particularly our most vulnerable citizens. And in this day and age where there seem to be so many unfortunate attacks, and really, unlawful attacks on the transgender community, it’s important for me to be here and celebrate the role that our transgender beloveds play in the life of the city."

In addition to the mayor, Roanoke’s Democratic Delegate to Richmond also addressed the crowd.

“I am here to say that your struggle for justice, for equality, to have your voices heard, to ensure that no one needs to be hidden behind the bushes, in the hollers of Appalachia,” Rasoul told the dozens of people attending the event. “We all deserve to be visible. We all deserve to be proudly out here.”

Outside the brewery, a food truck offered discounted Greek delicacies, children had a space to draw and do crafts, Southwest Virginia Pride had a booth, as did Blacksburg Pride, offering free clothing and accessories. And there was another booth hosted by Planned Parenthood, providing healthcare information and stickers. Representatives from the Roanoke and New River Valley chapter of Free Mom Hugs were also on hand to offer free hugs to anyone and everyone.

“We are a national organization,” said Howard. “Basically our mission is to empower the LGBTQ population by just giving them hugs, by making you feel warm and welcome and loved. So, that’s what we do. And I’m so happy to be here. I’m so pleased that you are all here. And please stop by and let me give you a hug!”

Saturday’s event was organized by the Ladies and Gents of the Blue Ridge Transgender Alliance, a nonprofit organization and support group co-founded by its president, Dolly-Davis Dollberg.

“The Alliance has been around for 20 years,” Dollberg said. “We’ve been serving the transgender community the best we can and we’ve made relationships throughout with all these other organizations you’re going to hear from throughout this program and we’re really proud to say that they stand with us and we stand with them and that means a lot.”

The alliance’s secretary told 10 News that to have Cobb and Rasoul show up and speak “means everything right now.”

“What we are facing as a community to have elected officials come out and support us, represent us, and speak so proudly of us is everything right now,” said Jacey Clay. “Roanoke is a very welcoming place. It’s our little spot in Appalachia. ”We’re happy to be here. We’re happy that they welcome us and it means a whole lot to have the support of this whole community."

It’s a different story in other states and in Washington, D.C., with the Trump administration just this week terminating agreements with five school districts and a college aimed at upholding protections for transgender students, as the Associated Press reported. The Department of Education is backing away from requirements negotiated by previous administrations that took a different interpretation of civil rights.

Since the day he returned to the White House more than a year ago, President Trump and his administration have taken aim at the rights of transgender people in several ways — and not just in schools.

He has tried to end participation of transgender women and girls in women’s and girls’ sports competitions and has sued states that don’t comply. He’s also blocked transgender and nonbinary people from choosing the sex markers on passports. His administration has also tried to stop those under 19 from receiving gender-affirming medical care.

Rasoul likened the current struggle the transgender community faces to the prisoner of war experience for captured American soldiers in Vietnam, and something called The Stockdale Paradox. It’s named for Admiral James Stockdale and his 7.5 years as a prisoner. Unlike prisoners who remained unrealistically optimistic at all costs, Stockdale accepted the reality of his imprisonment.

“They were like, ‘Oh, we’re going to get out of here. They’re coming for us. We’ll be out of here by Christmas. Don’t you worry.’ Those are the folks that actually didn’t do well,” said Rasoul.

“The people who said, you know what, we are in a marathon, and we’re going to take it one day at a time, and we’re going to do it together. We’re going to find ways of supporting each other. We’re going to make sure we’re properly nourished. We’re going to keep each other safe. We’re going to be here for one another. And we’ll wait for that time when it comes. But until then, we’re going to be here,” Rasoul continued. “And I tell you, that’s how we’re going to get through all this. Because one day at a time, one relationship at a time, and one friend at a time, and you’ve got a friend in me.”

“We’re people, we all want to live authentic lives, and one of the things I love about Roanoke is that this is a place where whoever we are we can thrive here, we can learn to love and support each other,” Cobb said. “When I moved here 25 years ago, I didn’t know a soul, and I had just come out. And so I was like, ‘Is Roanoke a place I can be out and thrive in this community?’ And now 25 years later, I’m the mayor of the city. So, if that’s not a case study and what it means to show up, be authentic. Live life with a spirit of love and lead a city in the spirit of love, then we just keep making our city the best that we can do."