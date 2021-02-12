Virginia’s longest married couple celebrates 80-year anniversary before husband’s death

TRUEVINE, Va. – Virginia’s longest married couple recently celebrated another incredible milestone, 80 years of marriage.

AJ and Lillie Reeves of Truvine celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary on Jan. 25. They were married in Sontag on January 25, 1941. They have lived in the home AJ built since its completion in 1951, 70 years ago.

Feel Good: Longest married couple

The couple was recognized in the U.S. House of Representatives Congressional Record as the 2019 Virginia winners of Worldwide Marriage Encounter’s Longest Married Couple Project. At the time recognized, A.J. was 105 years old and Lillie was 96.

Just weeks after reaching the milestone, AJ Reeves passed away at age 106. His family said they are celebrating the long life AJ lived surrounded by friends and family, as well as his beloved wife Lillie.

AJ and Lillie have a daughter and a son, Claudette Williams and Al Reeves. They have three grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Ad