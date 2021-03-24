3 of the coolest photographed events for Autism Awareness Month

The Empire State Building lights it up blue for World Autism Awareness Day (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Autism Speaks).

April is inching its way closer.

The month is known for bringing awareness to autism. Nationally and internationally, April is an important time for the cause.

In years past, we’ve seen a handful of iconic buildings “go blue” in honor of World Autism Awareness Day.

Look at how cool the Empire State Building looked April 2, 2019. That’s it above, but we’ll include one more shot.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Autism Speaks

And check out this international soccer match, held in Mexico on April 7 (in a previous year). In the photo below, players of Toluca are wearing blue noses to create awareness for autism prior to their 13th-round game between Toluca and Monterrey as part of the Torneo Clausura 2019 Liga MX at Nemesio Diez Stadium.

Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Finally, did you know people in the baseball community have worked toward creating a universally accessible Dodgers Dreamfield at Jack Bulik Park?

In this photo, Dennis Powell participates in the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation's groundbreaking ceremony for this field in Fontana, California. There was plenty of blue captured throughout the event.

Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images

Are you aware of any upcoming events, either nationally or taking place in your community? We’d love to see the photos or hear about them! Email us.

This story was first published in 2019. It has since been updated.