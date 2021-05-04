15 spots where ‘Star Wars’ filmed, that you can visit with friends

The city of Dubrovnik in Croatia was the shooting location depicting the planet Canto Bight in the movie "The Last Jedi." (Photo by Dominik Bindl)

Happy “May the Fourth!”

While you be taken into a fantasy world today, watching your favorite “Star Wars” movie, there’s also a chance to live in reality by visiting some of the places where various scenes in the movies were shot.

Whether it’s desert locations, forests or places on the water, the possibilities are endless to be in person at a site in which a famous scene in a “Star Wars” movie was filmed.

Here are examples of 15 such locations, according to The Real Word.

The locations are listed in alphabetical order.

Death Valley National Park, California

Photo by Josh Brasted (Getty Images)

