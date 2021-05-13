Mostly Cloudy icon
Local Colors Festival, live music in Round Town

Events happening this weekend.

The Local Colors Festival returns to Roanoke’s Rivers Edge Park. Celebrate and learn about cultures from around the world through music, food and more. It’s Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

The Salem Farmers’ Market hosts Salem After Five. Enjoy a night of food, music and more. Grab dinner at Buddy’s BBQ food truck, while enjoying music by Gasoline Alley. Admission is $5 for adults. It Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Enjoy Opera on the James in Lynchburg. Bring a picnic while enjoying music from opera, Broadway and more. It’s Sunday at 5 p.m. at Point of Honor. Tickets are $35 with students getting in for $10.

Art in the Park returns to Riverside Park in Lynchburg. Enjoy exhibitions from local artists, children’s activities, live demonstrations and more. It’s Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

The Salem Civic Center holds the first-ever Spring Holiday Market. Vendors will be there, selling crafts, collectibles and more. It Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

