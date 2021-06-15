Tasty Tuesday: Michael’s New York Style Pizza keeps up success after 20 years in the Highlands

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. – Over the winter, a friend of mine invited me to visit him in Covington. He told me there was a spot in town that had authentic New York-style pizza. That’s all I needed to hear. Michael’s New York Style Pizza has been in Covington for 20 years and in Clifton Forge for two years.

Co-owner, Bonnie Keyser, tells us that at first, some said, “It’ll never last a year, so anyway…we proved her wrong I guess.”

Her husband, Michael Keyser, said his journey to Italian food started young.

“Believe it or not, I started at Pizza Hut when I was 18 years old.”

He then went to work for Italian joints up north and says, “I [kind of] kept all the knowledge that I learned and used that when I opened my own place.”

His love for the food and family is what makes up the menu, starting with his father-in-law, who helped Michael’s get off the ground.

In his honor, the Italian-style cheesesteak is named after Elroy. “It has everything but onions. And then my wife of course and my son. And now, we’ve got a couple of things named after the grandkids.”

Michael’s Special pizza is dressed with a homemade red sauce and tons of meats and veggies. Bonnie’s Blonde is a white pizza with spinach, tomato, onion, basil, garlic and oregano.