Juneteenth celebrations, charity softball tournament happening Round Town

Celebrate Juneteenth in Covington. Learn the history of the day. There’s also food, activities and music. It’s Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Jeterwatson Park.

Appomattox will commemorate Juneteenth on Saturday. The theme of this year’s event is “United in Hope.” The event will feature live music, food, games, vendors and more. It runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Courtland Festival Park.

Bring a blanket to Carrington Pavilion in Danville for a Juneteenth Celebration. There will be dancers, storytelling, music and more. Events get underway at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Registration is required.

The Roanoke Valley SPCA holds the Wendy Bowling Memorial Pet Adoption Event and Golf Tournament Saturday. Over the past six years, the event has found homes for more than 100 animals and raised more than $50,000. It’s Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Blue Hills Golf Club in Roanoke.

Watch boats float down the Roanoke River at the Recycled Regatta. Teams have built boats out of recycled materials and will race down the river. It’s Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Smith Park in Roanoke.

Salem Red Sox Stadium is home to the Guns n’ Hoses Annual Softball Game. Police will take on firefighters. The game is Friday night at 7 p.m. Admission is $5 with proceeds benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia