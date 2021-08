ROANOKE, Va. – Looking for a furry new member of your family? Look no further than Coco!

He is an American Short Hair guinea pig in a beautiful tri-colored coat and would do well as a companion in a classroom or in a home with respectful children.

He and his siblings came to the Regional Center for Animal Care & Protection just last week and they are currently enjoying their digs and the tasty treats that come every single day.

Click here to learn how you can adopt Coco.