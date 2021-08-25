Mamma Meah! Here we go again for this pup’s second Clear the Shelters

LYNCHBURG, Va. – As ABBA’s famously sang: “Why, why did I ever let you go?”

That’s what you’ll be asking yourself if you don’t adopt this sweet pup from the Lynchburg Humane Society.

Let me reintroduce you to Meah who has been with the humane society for over two years.

If you’re thinking this cutie looks familiar, then you’re absolutely right, because she was included in WSLS’s Clear the Shelters last year. Unfortunately, she hasn’t been adopted yet, but let me try to change your mind!

Although Meah is a shy gal, she loves belly rubs.

It takes her some time to open up to strangers but play a game of fetch or tug-o-war with her and you’ve got her in the palm of your hand!

Meah may take her time opening up to you, but we’re told she’s absolutely worth the wait!

If you’re interested in adopting Meah, you can find her at the Lynchburg Humane Society,

Ad

Click here for more information.