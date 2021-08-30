Baby Birch is an adorable kitten begging for a home

ROANOKE, Va. – Birch and her siblings are 3-month-old kittens that are vaccinated, neutered, and microchipped. They are still getting used to humans, and it may take some time for them to get acquainted with their new home.

The SPCA has an adoption fee of $99, but this money will be used to save the lives of more stray pets in the future.

Adoptions are first come first serve Monday- Saturday from noon-7pm at the Roanoke Valley SPCA. Don’t miss your opportunity to adopt one of these adorable kittens.

Click here to learn more about adopting from the Roanoke Valley SPCA.