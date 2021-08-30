What is Mac without Cheese?

GALAX, Va. – Mac and Cheese are two approximately 1-year-old male hounds that were found on Briar Patch Mountain in Fries.

While the vaccination status of these dogs remains unknown, all indications point to two happy and healthy boys.

The dogs are medium-sized, and would fit well into an adult home, or one with older children.

The Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter is open Monday-Thursday from 1 p.m. -5 p.m., and Friday & Saturday from 1 p.m. -4 p.m.

If you know who these dogs belong to, or would like to adopt for yourself, please click here.