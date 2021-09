GALAX, Va. – Sam is a fully vaccinated 9-year-old English Coon dog mix with a calm nature that will get along well with others. He is looking for someone that will take care of him and let him roam the outdoors.

Being an older dog, Sam would do well in an environment with older children, or a home that will respect the retired rabbit runner.

Sam is located in the Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter, and he can be yours today.

To find out more about Sam, click here.