LYNCHBURG, Va. – 3-year-old Cace is ready to find himself a family. This adorable black cat loves to cuddle and cozy up on the couch and would do best in an environment with no other cats because they can stress him out.

Cace has been at the Lynchburg Humane Society for over 3 years. He can be shy at first, but he will warm up at the sight of tasty salmon treats.

Click here to learn more about Cace and how you can help him find happiness through adoption.