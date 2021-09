LYNCHBURG, Va. – After spending almost a year at the Lynchburg Humane Society, Dex is looking for a fur-ever home!

The 7-year-old pup loves walks, preferably with his favorite squeaky toy, and playing fetch.

Staff at the Lynchburg Humane Society where he currently is say he’s a well-behaved boy who loves to snuggle.

If you’d like to adopt Dex, click here.