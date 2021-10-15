These 7 hilarious Halloween costumes will make all your friends LOL

Sure, Halloween is considered a spooky holiday, but it’s also an opportune time to show off some humor.

I mean, really, no witch costume will ever trump a giant, blow-up dinosaur costume -- at least not when it comes to getting all the laughs at your friend's costume party.

Here are some ideas that will leave everyone cracking up, and all are available on Amazon.

1. Bob Ross couples costume set

For starters (and finishers), it’s Bob Ross! There will never be a shortage of memes when it comes to Bob Ross. Why? Because there is something so iconic and hilarious about his look and demeanor as he paints happy trees. This one comes as a couples set, too. You’re welcome.

Thinking of painting the happy trees? Click here.

2. Inflatable dinosaur

Firsthand proof that this costume will slay: My friend dressed up in this last year and I laughed SO hard ... for probably 20 minutes. Tears! Trust me, this will kill it.

3. Sumo pick-me-up wrestler

I’m laughing out loud just looking at the picture of this costume. 😂 Just imagine the reactions you’ll get when you walk into -- err, get “carried” into a party in this.

4. Stick figure

I can't explain why it's funny, but it just is. Also, it is about as simple as it gets -- it's a onesie with a high quality zipper and pockets.

5. Squirrel!

You’ll be an oversized squirrel. What’s not to love? And I know what you’re wondering -- yes, the nuts come with the costume.

6. The finger

Mama said if you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all. You can just let the costume speak for itself. And you can walk into any party confident that you're No. 1. Get it? 😉

7. Piggy

This little piggy went wee wee wee all the way to the party. Look at it. It’s a pig ... with a face in the mouth. What’s not to laugh about here?

