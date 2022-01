ROANOKE, Va. – We all know that social media is a powerful tool that can both uplift people, as well as cause pain.

The Wall Street Journal reported that studies done by Facebook, now Meta, show that teenage girls are the group most harmed by Instagram.

10 News wants to help bring light to this problem by talking with teenage girls who have been negatively affected by Instagram.

Please fill out our Ask 10 form below as we’d love to help tell these stories to protect others.