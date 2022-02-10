These senior citizens gave their best Valentine’s Day advice, and it is seriously adorable

If anyone can give good advice about finding and keeping love, it’s senior citizens.

Some seniors who live at the Warde Senior Living in Windham, New Hampshire, offered their best advice to younger generations about Valentine’s Day, love and friendship.

Their advice is seriously so cute. Let’s look at a few examples:

Regina

Credit: Catholic Charities NH via Storyful (Graham Media Group 2022)

“Time waits for no one. Invest yourself into the things that spark your heart.”

Dot

“Love is not for the weak!”

Carol

“Love your neighbor.”

Grace

“Give your partner a big hug and kiss.”

Ron and Jan

“Love grows with respect and laughter.”

Lani

“Young love is the best love!”

Bob

“Talk to each other and communicate.”

And last but not least, probably the best advice yet.

“Hold your tongue!”

