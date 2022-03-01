Luca’s Pizza offers convenience, legendary Cucci family taste in the Highlands

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’re in or around the Alleghany Highlands, the name ‘Cucci’ certainly rings a bell. For more than 40 years, Cucci’s has been a household name for pizza in the area. Just down the road, however, is where the family came up with a quicker option.

Marco Cucci says Luca’s Pizza spawned out of a need for convenience.

“Want to have a better takeout and delivery service for the area.”

Just minutes into being open, we saw customers coming in and food going out. The family, including Marco’s aunt, uncle, niece and mother, stay busy from start to finish.

He tells us, “Every day, we make the dough fresh and make our homemade bread, our sauce. We try to strive on being fresh and homemade.”

We start our journey with the breakfast pizza - an egg base, American cheese, bacon and sausage. He places it in the oven for six and a half minutes, and then (as the Italians would say) mangia!

I asked for help making their specialty pizza (see picture above), and it was clear I needed extra training.

Marco finished the job laying down the homemade sauce, meats and veggies.

We then went back to the kitchen to see how they’re making their wings, Reuben and soups.

To finish it all off, cheesecakes and other desserts line the case out front. Like many spots, the mission at Luca’s doesn’t stop at the food. It goes toward carrying on a family legacy too.

“You’re here for so many years, that you get to see the benefits of it.”

The benefits will soon extend beyond the Alleghany Highlands. Lil’ Cucci’s will be opening off of 220 on the Roanoke-Botetourt line. Once they open, you can be sure that the Tasty Tuesday train will roll in for a slice.