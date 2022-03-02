Dr. Seuss’ birthday is upon us: 8 heartwarming quotes to live by

In honor of what would have been Dr. Seuss’ 118th birthday, we’re sharing some of his best lines from his famed work.

As anyone familiar with the whimsical author knows, there were a lot of lines to choose from! It was almost impossible to pick the “best.”

So let’s say this: Read the following quotes, give a little smile, and then celebrate Dr. Seuss Day -- also set for Wednesday -- by reading.

If you’re an adult, relive one of your favorite classics from childhood, or simply any piece of literature that brings you joy.

If you’re a child or a parent, dive into anything by Dr. Seuss -- and adults, here’s a reminder to instill a sense of creativity and imagination into your kids. Make reading fun. Let Dr. Seuss’ legacy live on through you. Be silly. Definitely remind yourself how good “There’s a Wocket in My Pocket” truly is.

Dr. Seuss forever changed the way children’s books were written -- and it’s safe to say, he continues to inspire new readers every day. (And if you really love him, you must check out an author who’s been described as “the new Dr. Seuss” -- Mo Willems!)

Ad

Be sure to leave your favorite Seuss quote in the comments.

“Today you are You, that is truer than true. There is no one alive who is Youer than You.” ― Dr. Seuss, “Happy Birthday to You!”

“The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.” ― Dr. Seuss, “I Can Read With My Eyes Shut!”

“A person’s a person, no matter how small.” ― Dr. Seuss, “Horton Hears a Who!”

Children play during a preview of an exhibit dedicated to Dr. Seuss at the Children's Museum of Manhattan in New York City (Mario Tama/Getty Images).

“You’re off to Great Places! Today is your day! Your mountain is waiting, So... get on your way!” ― Dr. Seuss, “Oh, The Places You’ll Go!”

“From there to here, from here to there, funny things are everywhere!” ― Dr. Seuss, “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish”

“Then the Grinch thought of something he hadn’t before! What if Christmas, he thought, doesn’t come from a store. What if Christmas...perhaps...means a little bit more!” ― Dr. Seuss, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!”

“You’ll get mixed up, of course, as you already know. You’ll get mixed up with many strange birds as you go. So be sure when you step. Step with care and great tact and remember that Life’s a Great Balancing Act. Just never forget to be dexterous and deft. And never mix up your right foot with your left.” ― Dr. Seuss, “Oh, The Places You’ll Go!”

“I like nonsense, it wakes up the brain cells. Fantasy is a necessary ingredient in living, It’s a way of looking at life through the wrong end of a telescope. Which is what I do, And that enables you to laugh at life’s realities.” ― Dr. Seuss

This story was first published in 2019. It has since been updated.