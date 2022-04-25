5 reasons why having a landline phone can still be beneficial

It seems like the landline phone is going the way of the dinosaur, and could face extinction at some point.

Last year, 36.7% of households in the United States had a landline phone, according to data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, which tracks phone ownership as part of its National Health Interview Survey.

That is down from 90% in 2004.

But while many are turning to cellphones because they are cheaper and can be used anywhere, there still is some value to having a landline.

Here are five reasons why it still can be beneficial to have a landline in the home.

1. Landlines still work in a power outage.

Have you ever lost power for an extended period of time and can’t charge a cellphone in the house? Having a landline would be some extra insurance in terms of communicating with family members, friends or emergency services while the power is restored.

2. Emergency responders can have better monitoring with landlines.

If there is ever an accident in a home that requires an emergency responder, the home’s landline having an affiliated address makes it easier for responders to trace the information of where you are. Since cellphones often transmit just a general location, it can take longer for responders to get information.

Having a landline is also a good way for a kid to call 911 for help, because it’s easy to be locked out of cellphones.

3. The sound quality is still better than a cellphone.

Even though you can’t top the mobility of a cellphone, landlines still offer the best quality sound and clarity, which can be beneficial to the hearing impaired. This can also be especially helpful for long-distance or international calls.

4. Landlines pair better with home security systems.

A home phone connection is often required by many home security systems as a main base or backup for the security company to get in touch with.

5. Calls are way less likely to be dropped with landlines.

How often have you had a conversation with someone on a cellphone and the call suddenly drops? Maybe you are driving through a bad reception area, or it’s another reason.

That won’t happen when you have important work or personal calls on a landline.

Do you still have a landline phone in your home? Let us know in the comments below.