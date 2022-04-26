Photos: Russian forces turn attention to eastern regions, cities in Ukraine

A resident whose apartment got destroyed as a result of a missile strike on a residential building, looks at the work of the rescue team on April 25, 2022 in Odessa, Ukraine. Photo by Anastasia Vlasova

In recent days, it seems the primary target of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been on the country’s eastern regions.

Heavy fighting has taken place in the regions of Donetsk and Lukansk, with attacks taking place in cities such as Avdiivka, Popasna, Krasnohorivka and Mariinka.

Meanwhile, countries continue to offer additional aid, with Japan agreeing to provide food and medicine in a phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday.

Below are some photos from Getty Images, illustrating what’s been going on this week overseas:

Warning: Lots of these photos are graphic. Viewer discretion is advised.

Street art reading "Ukraine: Close the Sky" is seen on a construction site fence on April 25, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine. Photo by Leon Neal (Getty Images)

A satirical poster featuring the boot of the Ukrainian army pressing on the head of Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen on April 25, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine. Photo by Leon Neal (Getty Images)

A rainbow is seen from the window of a shopping mall following a heavy rainstorm on April 25, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine. Photo by Leon Neal (Getty Images)

As seen from the air, wrecked homes stand near the former frontline between Russian and Ukrainian troops on April 25, 2022 in Hostomel, Ukraine. Photo by John Moore. (Getty Images)

As seen from the air, wrecked buildings stand near the former frontline between Russian and Ukrainian troops on April 25, 2022 in Hostomel, Ukraine. Photo by John Moore (Getty Images)

Local resident Oksana surveys the destroyed second floor of her multi-generational home while searching for salvageable items on April 25, 2022 in Hostomel, Ukraine. Photo by John Moore (Getty Images)

A Ukrainian serviceman looks at the rescue team work in a residential building which got hit by a rocket a few days ago on April 25, 2022 in Odessa, Ukraine. Photo by Anastasia Vlasova (Getty Images)

Residents lay toys and flowers in remembrance of Valeriya Galdan and her three month old daughter, Kira, who died as a result of a rocket strike on a residential building on April 25, 2022 in Odessa, Ukraine. Photo by Anastasia Vlasova (Getty Images)

A resident looks at a pile of twisted metal from a Russian rocket near a train line on April 25, 2022 near Lviv, Ukraine. Photo by Leon Neal (Getty Images)

A satirical poster featuring Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen in the central shopping area on April 25, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine. Photo by Leon Neal (Getty Images)

Tamara Kihitova lays flowers at the grave of her son during the funeral of 21 year-old Yegor Kihitov, on April 26, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine. Photo by Leon Neal (Getty Images)

A dog lies in a courtyard of damaged house, on April 25, 2022 in Ozera, Ukraine. Petro Chaika, born in 1939, died during the Russian occupation of the village. Photo by Alexey Furman (Getty Images)

Burnt Russian military vehicles are seen by the destroyed house, on April 25, 2022 in Ozera, Ukraine. Photo by Alexey Furman (Getty Images)

Inna, 53, smokes inside her burnt house on April 25, 2022 in Ozera, Ukraine. Photo by Alexey Furman (Getty Images)