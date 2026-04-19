Vinton Dogwood Festival returns for 71st year

VINTON, VA – Spring in the Roanoke Valley means the return of a longtime favorite - the 71st Annual Vinton Dogwood Festival, happening April 24–25 in Downtown Vinton.

Organizers say this year’s celebration will be especially meaningful, as the community comes together to mark America’s 250th anniversary with a weekend full of patriotic spirit, entertainment and family-friendly activities.

The festival kicks off Friday night with a concert featuring Camel City Yacht Club, known for their 70s and 80s favorites. Gates open at 6 p.m., with music starting at 7 p.m. Attendees can also enjoy food vendors, drinks, and a kids zone with dancing and bubbles. Admission is $5.

Saturday brings a full day of festivities, starting at 10 a.m. with more than 150 craft and food vendors lining downtown streets. Families can explore live entertainment, including music and magicians, along with a kids zone at the Vinton Farmers Market featuring bounce houses and activities.

Festival traditions continue with the Dogwood Queen Coronation at noon, followed by a walking parade at 2 p.m. featuring local groups and marching bands. A car show on Walnut Avenue, petting zoo, and other attractions will also be set up throughout the day.

Lauren Tilley with the festival joined us in the studio on Sunday to preview the festivities.