One Dead, Four Injured in Danville Shooting

One person is dead and four others are injured after a late-night shooting in Danville, according to police.

DANVILLE, VA – One person is dead and four others are injured after a late-night shooting in Danville, according to police.

Officers responded to multiple calls of shots fired around 11:36 p.m. on April 18 in the 700 block of Arlington Road. When they arrived, they found a man lying in a driveway suffering from a gunshot wound.

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Police say the victim, identified as 34-year-old Christopher Darnell Moore of Danville, was given life-saving aid at the scene and transported to the SOVAH Danville emergency room, where he later died from his injuries.

As officers were responding, four additional victims arrived at the hospital in personal vehicles with gunshot wounds.

Investigators say a large gathering was taking place at a home on Arlington Road when multiple shots were fired, striking all five victims at the same location.

The four surviving victims - a 48-year-old man, a 33-year-old man, a 25-year-old woman, and an 18-year-old woman, all from Danville - were treated for what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting was not a random act.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Danville Police Department.