Florida attempted murder suspect arrested in Alleghany County hotel

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – A suspect in a Florida attempted murder case was arrested in Alleghany County on Saturday evening, Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office said.

ACSO said they were notified by the Florida Bay County Sheriff’s Office that they have pinged the cell phone of a suspect in an attempted murder case to an area near Low Moor around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

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The suspect was identified as Amy Brown of Panama City, Florida. After receiving details about Brown, law enforcement said they began to canvas the area and found her vehicle in the parking lot of the Travelodge by Wyndham Low Moor Near Covington.

Deputies said they spoke to the manager on site and were informed the woman had checked into the hotel around 2:40 p.m. that day. Deputies then called for a lockdown of Lewis Gale Alleghany Hospital, the Brian Center Nursing facility and Penny’s Diner, all of which are near the hotel. The hotel was also evacuated.

Authorities said they attempted to negotiate with Brown to get her out of the hotel, which was initially unsuccessful. After more attempts, she willingly gave up and was taken into custody without further resistance.

Brown is now being held in the Alleghany Regional Jail until Florida authorities are able to interview her.

This incident is still under investigation. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.