One step closer: Finalists announced for Gauntlet Business Competition

VINTON, Va. – One step closer to turning their dream into reality, the top 25 finalists have been selected for the Gauntlet Business Competition. Each of those businesses began pitching their idea Monday in front of a panel of judges.
Finalists were selected based on their business plans submitted.
In total, 68 businesses submitted a plan, representing about 100 local entrepreneurs.
“Fantastic business plans. Just fantastic business plans,” said Advancement Foundation President Annette Patterson. “The scores and results that I’ve read so far, the judges really took a lot of time and gave a lot of feedback about strengths and weaknesses of each business plan, so it’s going to be really interesting to see how it comes out.”
The awards ceremony is May 25 at the Vinton War Memorial.
If you or your business would like to make a tax deductible monetary or in-kind donation to help these businesses get started, click here.
Read More about donations needed here.
Finalists
- Asher’s Coffee Beans - Jacob Galbraith
- Backspace Coffee - Josh Blancas
- Bite Me Confections - Sebrina Ruth-Cooper
- Blue Ridge Mushroom Company - Steve Redden
- BOCS - Richard Taylor
- Books and Crannies - DeShanta Hairston
- Buffalo Mountain Adventures - Brittany Bonner
- Building System Integrations - Morgan Myer
- Caffe’ Museo - Judith Sivonda
- Care Connect of Virginia - Dr Andrea Leonard
- Children First Pediatrics of Virginia PC - Dr. Mary Beth Noonan
- Compass For Life - Kristi Dressler
- Customiz3design, LLC - Duncan Monroe
- CyberCade - Mason Owen
- Dark Moon Cards and Games - Joel and Marthe Honts
- Dependable Home Healthcare - Tanya Jones-Harrison
- Earth Magic Recycling - Kathy Wirtanen
- Electric Iris 3D - Natalie Ashton
- Fables and Feathers Winery - Genny Luedtke
- GK’s Dream - Michael and Graham Fitzgerald
- Home on the Road Pet Transport - Susan Brown
- Iris Marketing Services - Jessica Creasy
- Kenkashi Microbes - Cassie Wilson
- Kind Baking Company - Bryn McDaniel
- Love.dee Creations - DeShawn Wooding
- Made in Martinsville - Forrest Forschmiedt
- Max Meadow Lavender Farm, LLC - Carl and Laureen Steinhart
- OT Berries and Blooms - Jamie Walker
- Oya Construction - Nadean Carson
- Perfectly Polished Mobile Nail Service, LLC - Lauren Katie Riddle
- Renewal Brewing - Herb Atwell & Peggy Donovan
- Rudy’s Girl Media - Natalie Hodge
- Ryler & Co. Designs - Taylor Dowe
- Scenic Ridge Farms - Emily Beavers
- Smoked Greens -Tiphaney Helms
- Space Rabbit Coffee Co. - Lindsey Ratcliffe
- Sweet Bakeology -Melanie Howard
- Sycamore School Sycamore Station - Maggi Pace
- The BeeVe - Madeleine Wells
- The Lovely Exchange - Meaghan Tate
- Treehouse Tavern - Lee Markham & Scott Markham
- Uptown Boutique & Men’s Room Uptown - Christi Hodges & Jason Grodensky
- Wood Worx Wellness - Shane and Paula Wood