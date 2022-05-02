One step closer: Finalists announced for Gauntlet Business Competition

VINTON, Va. – One step closer to turning their dream into reality, the top 25 finalists have been selected for the Gauntlet Business Competition. Each of those businesses began pitching their idea Monday in front of a panel of judges.

Finalists were selected based on their business plans submitted.

In total, 68 businesses submitted a plan, representing about 100 local entrepreneurs.

“Fantastic business plans. Just fantastic business plans,” said Advancement Foundation President Annette Patterson. “The scores and results that I’ve read so far, the judges really took a lot of time and gave a lot of feedback about strengths and weaknesses of each business plan, so it’s going to be really interesting to see how it comes out.”

The awards ceremony is May 25 at the Vinton War Memorial.

