ROANOKE, Va. – Karmen George from Halwa Bakery in Blacksburg is showing us how to make a Pistachio Kenafa pie.

The award-winning recipe is one of George’s own, inspired by her Egyptian heritage. The Pistachio Kenafa pie is a customer favorite that can only be found at her Blacksburg café.

