71º

BREAKING NEWS

Features

See the dramatic increase in gas prices near you

Keith Dunlap, Digital Content Team, Graham Media Group

Tags: Gas prices, Consumer, Energy, Economy, oil industry
(AP File Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (Nam Y. Huh, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Sigh.

Just as the summer months featured gas prices that were going down, they have since gone back up this fall.

How much have they gone up?

See below for a chart to see just how much in your area.

After gas went above $5 a gallon for much of the country earlier this summer, some states saw gas go toward $3 a gallon in September.

But now, the national average of gas is back to being near $4 a gallon.

Time will tell if the trend will continue as the holidays draw near.

But the higher prices have brought understandable moans and groans around the country.

Graham Media Group 2022

About the Author:

Keith is a member of Graham Media Group's Digital Content Team, which produces content for all the company's news websites.

email