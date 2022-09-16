You can watch a livestream of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral and queue line

Members of the public file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, ahead of her funeral on Monday, on September 16, 2022 in London, England. Members of the public are able to pay respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II for 23 hours a day until 06:30 on September 19, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II is lying-in-state at Westminster Hall in London, and thousands of people are patiently waiting in line to pay their respect to the queen who ruled for over 70 years.

Given how people in England have been mourning since the queen’s death, it wasn’t too much of a shock to see folks come out in droves wanting to give their respect to the queen, but what is currently happening in London right now is practically beyond expectations.

The AP reported that the line is now so long that it will take people in line a full 24 hours before then get to see the queen’s casket.

So for those who would rather do anything else than wait in an incredibly long line for more than a day, you can watch a live stream of Queen Elizabeth II lying-in-state at Westminster Hall.

What is even better is that you can even watch a live YouTube stream of the length of the line to see the queen at Westminster Hall.

Earlier on Friday the entry to the line was at its capacity, but by midday on Friday the queue resumed, but it is warning folks that it could be over 24 hours of waiting in line to see the queen.

It’s safe to say that the country of England has never seen a funeral quite like this.