This French Dip sandwich is easy and can be made in your Instant Pot

If there’s one thing I love, it’s a hearty sandwich.

That’s why I’ve always loved a French Dip sandwich. Juicy meat piled high on a crusty French baguette and dipped in a bowl of au jus is ideal sandwich.

A restaurant I love has a French Dip on their menu, but instead of shaved roast beef, they braise their beef and shred it. It’s not a traditional French Dip, but the beef is just so tender after it’s been braised in the au jus. So in honor of that sandwich, I decided to create my own version of it.

I add mushrooms and onions to my French Dip, which you wouldn’t normally see, but if I can find a reason to add mushrooms and onions to anything, I’m going to do it.

I cook my meat in an Instant Pot, but this could also be done for a few hours in a dutch oven inside the oven. The Instant Pot just gets it done so fast, which is why I love it. I hope you try this recipe out and enjoy it!

Ingredients

2-3 pounds of chuck roast

1 large onion, sliced

8 oz mushroom, cut in halves or quartered

1 tablespoon dried thyme

3-4 cloves of garlic, minced

1/2 cup red wine

4 cups beef broth

Bread, provolone cheese and mayo to build sandwich

1. Depending on the size of your chuck roast, cut it in half or even quarters. Season all sides generously with salt and pepper.

2. Turn your Instant Pot to “sauté.” Once Instant Pot is hot, add a few tablespoons of olive oil. Brown the chunks of chuck roast on all sides, 4-5 minutes per side. If your roast is big, work in batches so you don’t overcrowd the pot. Once browned, remove all meat from pot and let rest.

3. Add a little more olive oil to pot if needed. Add sliced onions and let sauté for 2-3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add in mushrooms and season with salt, pepper and thyme. Let sauté for 8-10 minutes.

4. Once the vegetables begin to look soft, add minced garlic and cook for 1-2 minutes, until the garlic is fragrant.

5. Add red wine to pot and let cook for 2-3 minutes. Make sure you scrap the bottom of the pan to get all the bits that are stuck to it. That will end up making your dish more flavorful.

6. Add the beef broth to the pot as well as the meat and the juices that have accumulated on the plate the meat was resting on.

7. Time to pressure cook. Click “cancel” on your Instant Pot, then secure the lid on top. Tap “Pressure Cook” and set your time to 30 minutes. Let the Instant Pot come up to pressure, then let the 30 minute cook time begin.

8. Once the 30 minutes is up, let the Instant Pot naturally release the pressure. This could take anywhere from 20-30 minutes. Whatever you do, do not do a quick release and let the pressure come out fast. It will make your meat less tender.

9. Open up the lid and it’s time to shred the beef. I like to use two forks to shred my beef, but use whatever method you like.

10. It’s time to build your sandwich. I like to add a little bit of mayo to the bread. Then, add the beef, mushrooms, onions and provolone cheese. Broil in the oven until the bread is toasted and the cheese has melted. Enjoy!

You can watch a video of the French Dip being made below.