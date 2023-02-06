Need a ride across the state? This company could be alternative to Uber and Lyft

Driving services such as Uber and Lyft are popular for short distances, but what if you need something more?

What if you need a lift to another city on the opposite side of a state, or at least one that’s a further drive?

Some might know it, but there is a rideshare for long distances that exists.

The name of the company is Hitch, which has been around since 2018 as a rideshare that provides people rides to cities within certain states.

Based in Austin, the company currently provides service primarily in Florida and Texas.

People can book rides through an app on a phone, or on its website, where it says it offers spacious vehicles and flexible departure times.

The company said on the website that it wants to be an alternative to train and bus rides between states.

For example, a ride from Houston to San Antonio currently goes between $100 and $150, depending on what type of ride you choose and what deals you get for signing up.

Going from Jacksonville to Orlando can range between $75 and $100, while a ride from Orlando to Miami can range from $150 to $250.

Costs can also be minimized further if traveling with other people and the price of a four-seat ride can be split.

For those interested in job opportunities, the company says on its website that there is a chance to earn $21 or more on every drive.

Drivers must be at least 21 years old.

Is this a service you have used or would use in the future? Let us know in the comments below.