Blue Ridge Bites: Coffee and delicious treats at Caffé Museo

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. – Perhaps the most unique place for a pick-me-up in Southwest Virginia, Caffé Museo serves up delicious coffee, treats and a slice of caffeinated history.

Located in the 1905 Alleghany Building, Caffé Museo is a culmination of owner Judith Sivonda’s collection of antique coffee grinders and love for coffee.

The Museum of Antique Coffee Mills & Coffee Bar features a permanent exhibit of antique coffee grinders from Judith Sivonda’s collection. While there is no fee to view the exhibit, onlookers can purchase a cup of expresso, gelato, latte, cappuccino, coffee or tea with a freshly baked sweet treat like biscotti or other baked goods.

The biscotti is locally made by Linda’s Gourmet Biscotti, and it’s the perfect thing to dip into your coffee.

Judith and her husband, Stephen Sivonda, are members of the Association of Coffee Mill Enthusiasts and are passionate about offering a superb cup of coffee.

Caffé Museo opened in October of 2019 in Clifton Forge, and is the only museum of its kind.

Sivonda visited WSLS 10 to talk about her coffee, cupcakes and some delicious honey vanilla chocolate chip banana bread.

To learn more, visit their website.