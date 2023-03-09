Dolly Parton to attend Dollywood opening weekend

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. – Dollywood opens for its 38th season March 11. Dolly Parton will make an appearance at the theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee for opening day and to recognize a brand new event and celebration that honors the 50th anniversary of Parton writing one of her most iconic songs, “I Will Always Love You.”

Dollywood will kick off the season with the I Will Always Love You Celebration, an all-new event commemorating the art of songwriting and the stories behind the songs. Dollywood PR Manager Ellen Liston says guests should look for special park décor, limited-time merchandise, and more as the park celebrates this momentous occasion.

The festival runs from March 11 through April 8.

More exciting news is happening at the park this season. Park crews are working to finish Big Bear Mountain, Dollywood’s longest roller coaster in the park’s history. It’s expected to be open sometime this spring. Parton will announce the official coaster open date during opening weekend.

According to Dollywood blogger Amber Davis, the track is complete.

“The focus now is finishing the ride station, all the electrical work, theming, and the entry plaza. Once all of that is done, our teams will be ready to begin ride testing. Ride testing typically takes a few weeks,” Davis said.

For tickets and reservations call 1-800-DOLLYWOOD or visit Dollywood.com.