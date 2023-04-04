Martinsville production company debuts Season 2 of local reality series

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Behind every small business, there’s a story.

Hometown Hustle TV series creator and host, Natalie Hodge, explores what it takes to own and operate a small business, and the impact those business owners have on their community through the viral hit web series, Hometown Hustle.

“We knew with Season 1 we were developing unique and important content with a high social impact, but we were still stunned by the outpouring of support after the pilot season was released. My inbox was literally at capacity from all the small businesses and community members who wanted more,” Hodge said.

Hodge is the owner and founder of Rudy’s Girl Media. With her business idea, Hodge earned the title of the 2022 co-winner of Virginia’s largest business competition and program, the Gauntlet, hosted by the Advancement Foundation.

Thanks in part to the Gauntlet, Hodge was able to expand her Martinsville studio to produce season 2 of Hometown Hustle. The production team and budget for season 2 grew to accommodate exciting new elements that highlight the businesses and the communities that support them.

“It’s an incredible privilege. And it was also so affirming that out of all those businesses, ours was selected as the top ones. That was pretty overwhelming. I was blown away,” Hodge said. ”The place where it has come from is incredible. The journey has been quite a wild ride.”

Rudy’s Girl Media is premiering Hometown Hustle Season 2 on YouTube April 4 at 7 p.m.

As a companion to the series and resource for local business owners, Hodge will release her latest book, “Hometown Hu$tle Guide” on Amazon this spring.