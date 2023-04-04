POLL: Are you a fan of Peeps?

ROANOKE, Va. – With Easter right around the corner, many seasonal treats are starting to hit store shelves.

There are jelly beans, chocolate Easter bunnies and a whole bunch of other goodies you probably remember from your childhood.

And of course, we can’t forget Peeps.

Love them or hate them, the popular marshmallow candy remains a favorite for many (something I can’t quite wrap my head around, honestly.)

If you were to ask me, I’d say there’s only one way to eat Peeps: by throwing them in the trash.

But we want to hear what YOU think. Let us know if you’re a fan of Peeps by using the survey below.

Once votes are in, we’ll update this article with the results and settle this debate once and for all.

Happy voting, everyone!