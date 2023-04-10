58º

LIVE

Features

POLL RESULTS: Here’s how Southwest Virginia feels about Peeps, according to you

Scroll down to see the results

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Roanoke, Survey
(AP Photo/Rick Smith, File) (Rick Smith, AP2003)

ROANOKE, Va. – We asked and you answered.

Last week, as part of a little Easter holiday fun, we had a friendly debate to see if people in our area are a fan of Peeps.

[RELATED: Ranking Peeps: A taste test of all the colorful flavors]

Nearly 50 people joined in on the fun and let us know their thoughts on the popular marshmallow candy.

Turns out, many of you agree with me when I say there’s only one way to eat Peeps: by throwing them away. 😂

When asked if you were a fan of Peeps, 71% of you said “absolutely not,” while 28% of you said you “love them.”

All jokes aside, regardless of your stance, I hope everyone had a very “hoppy” Easter.

Thanks for voting!

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email