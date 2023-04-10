POLL RESULTS: Here’s how Southwest Virginia feels about Peeps, according to you

ROANOKE, Va. – We asked and you answered.

Last week, as part of a little Easter holiday fun, we had a friendly debate to see if people in our area are a fan of Peeps.

Nearly 50 people joined in on the fun and let us know their thoughts on the popular marshmallow candy.

Turns out, many of you agree with me when I say there’s only one way to eat Peeps: by throwing them away. 😂

When asked if you were a fan of Peeps, 71% of you said “absolutely not,” while 28% of you said you “love them.”

All jokes aside, regardless of your stance, I hope everyone had a very “hoppy” Easter.

Thanks for voting!