Watch as Koala rescued from Australian brush fire

Rescued koala given water by woman, wrapped in blanket

Keith Dunlap, Digital Content Team, Graham Media Group

Devastating Australian brush fires in 2019 were a little less devastating thanks to a woman’s efforts to save a koala.

This happened in November 2019 and is part of a series where we are looking back at most-watched viral videos.

The video had more than 1.37 million views at the time this story was published.

A koala is seen crossing a road as brush fires engulfed a nearby forest, and then is taken off a tree by a women who stopped on the road and then went into the woods to help.

The koala is given water by the woman, wrapped in a blanket and then eventually taken to a hospital to get further treatment.

