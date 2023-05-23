74º

Look up! Mars, Venus visible in the western sky tonight, May 23

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Jeff Haniewich, Chief Meteorologist

ROANOKE, Va. – Attention skywatchers!

Tonight, May 23, you can look up to the sky and see Mars and Venus.

They’ll be visible in the western sky after sunset.

If you see it and you’re able to do so, take a pic and send it our way via Pin It! Tomorrow morning, you might even be featured as Picture of the Day.

