Tasty Tuesday: Floyd County’s ‘Soup Shop Cafe’ thrives off local bounty, resources

COPPER HILL, Va. – Our area has a lot to offer in terms of local goods, and one business owner is helping showcase that!

Susan Huff struck gold up on Copper Hill when she opened the Soup Shop Cafe.

She tells us, “We’ve created a local love spot, we call it.”

Instead of opening in a commercial space, she took a house and made it home - for anyone who wants to visit and take advantage of Floyd County’s resources.

“My dream was to retire and open up a shop for people to come and have that bounty in one place.”

It’s a dream come true for Huff, who owned a restaurant in Florida for a decade and studied Biodynamics in New York.

Her reason for moving this way is “The farms, the food, and the amazing amount of produce – the amazing amount of local items we can get in a very small area – Floyd County. We represent over 25 different makers and creators in Floyd County from baked goods to hand-crafted goods to local beef to local coffee to local produce, honey, maple syrup, and soaps. It’s a little bit of everything.”

That not only means there’s a lot for you to choose from, but there’s a variety of things she makes in-house.

“I make 16 varieties of soups. We have one hot soup every single day, and we rotate that. Every single day, we have a different soup. We have our turkey pesto [wrap]. We have a ham and cheese. We have a chicken salad wrap. We have salads.”

Floyd County has become Huff’s ‘Field of Dreams,’ proving that if you build it, they will come.

The most surprising part of this endeavor, Huff says, “I’ve met my community. I would’ve never met them if I didn’t open up this shop.”