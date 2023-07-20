84º

How to make a Mango Trifle | In the Kitchen

Karmen George from Halwa Bakery & Café shows us how to make a mango trifle

Rachel Lucas, Anchor

Karmen George, owner of Halwa Bakery & Café in Blacksburg is back in the kitchen to show us how to make a Mango Trifle, made with kanafa. Its a delicious Mediterranean take on a traditional dessert.

Ingredients:

  • Kanafa
  • Butter
  • Mango puree
  • 1/4 cup Sugar
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch
  • 1 tablespoon powdered sugar
  • 1 teaspoon powdered vanilla
  • diced mango

Instructions:

  • Shred kanafa in a food processor. Spread shredded kanafa on a baking sheet, and sprinkle with butter and a little bit of powdered sugar. Bake until it’s golden brown and slightly crispy. Make this the base of your trifle.
  • The next layer is the mango pudding/custard. Put mango puree, 1/4 cup sugar and 2 tablespoons of cornstarch in a small saucepan and begin mixing while puree is still cold. Karmen says this avoids clumping. Cook on high heat and stir until the mixture is dissolved and it’s thickened.
  • Cover mixture in plastic and let it cool down completely.
  • While mixture is cooling, prepare whip cream. Mix whipping cream, 1 tablespoon of powdered sugar, 1 teaspoon of powdered vanilla. Mix on high until it has a stiff peak.
  • Layer mango custard on top of kanafa. Add another layer of diced mango on top.
  • The next layer is a second layer of kanafa. Top with whipped cream.
  • Garnish with diced mango, pistachios and dried roses.
Mango Trifle (WSLS)

Learn more about Halwa Bakery & Café by visiting its Facebook page or its website.

