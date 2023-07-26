PIN IT📸: Send us pics of your precious pups for National Dog Photography Day

A picture is worth a thousand words. And, the best kind of pictures make us say, “awww!”

All jokes aside, the 10 News family loves seeing all your sweet pooches, because who doesn’t love dogs?!

National Dog Photography Day is Wednesday, July 26, and to celebrate, we want to see your picture-perfect photos of your pup. Snap a pic and submit it to Pin It, and you may even see them on-air and online.

Not sure how to use Pin It? No worries, it’s easy!

Here’s how to use Pin It:

Upload your photo to Pin It under the Precious Pets channel

Include your pet’s name in the description (optional)

Hit submit

Give your precious pup a few cuddles (just because they deserve it)

Be on the lookout for your paw-some pals during our newscasts and on our social media platforms

