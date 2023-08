(Stefanie Dazio, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A toppled tree from the tropical storm covers a car in Los Angeles on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. Tropical Storm Hilary drenched Southern California from the coast to the desert resort city of Palm Springs and inland mountains, forcing rescuers to pull several people from swollen rivers. (AP Photo/Stefanie Dazio)

A summer of unprecedented weather continue over the weekend, with California and other parts of the west coast experiencing a storm they hadn’t seen in more than eight decades.

It was the first tropical storm to strike California in 84 years, and it caused damage that will take a while for residents to clean up.

Below are a series of photos that depict the impact Tropical Storm Hilary had on the state. The photos are from the Associated Press.

A motorist removes belongings from his vehicle after becoming stuck in a flooded street, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Palm Desert, Calif. Forecasters said Tropical Storm Hilary was the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, bringing the potential for flash floods, mudslides, isolated tornadoes, high winds and power outages. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Terry and Jack Flanigan walk their dogs past a eucalyptus tree that fell on a house Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Palm Desert, Calif. Tropical Storm Hilary drenched Southern California from the coast to the desert resort city of Palm Springs, forcing rescuers to pull several people from swollen rivers, before heading east and flooding a county about 40 miles outside of Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Dorian Padilla sits in his car as he waits for a tow after it got stuck in the mud on a street Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Cathedral City, Calif. Forecasters said Tropical Storm Hilary was the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, bringing the potential for flash floods, mudslides, isolated tornadoes, high winds and power outages. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Maura Taura surveys the damaged cause by a downed tree outside her home after Tropical Storm Hilary went through Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Sun Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Firefighters use a skip loader to rescue a person from an assisted living center after the street was flooded with mud Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Cathedral City, Calif. Forecasters said Tropical Storm Hilary was the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, bringing the potential for flash floods, mudslides, isolated tornadoes, high winds and power outages. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A television reporter stands in a flooded road after the passing of Tropical Storm Hilary, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in San Diego. Scientists figure a natural El Nino, human-caused climate change, a stubborn heat dome over the nations midsection and other factors cooked up Hilarys record-breaking slosh into California and Nevada. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Cars are seen stuck in the mud after the street was flooded Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Cathedral City, Calif. Forecasters said Tropical Storm Hilary was the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, bringing the potential for flash floods, mudslides, isolated tornadoes, high winds and power outages. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Cars are seen stuck in the mud on a street Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Cathedral City, Calif. Forecasters said Tropical Storm Hilary was the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, bringing the potential for flash floods, mudslides, isolated tornadoes, high winds and power outages. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A flooded homeless encampment is seen along California Route 14 in Palmdale, Calif., as a tropical storm moves into the area, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Forecasters said Tropical Storm Hilary was the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, bringing the potential for flash floods, mudslides, isolated tornadoes, high winds and power outages. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A vehicle drives through a flooded freeway entrance in Palmdale, Calif. as a tropical storm moves into the area on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Forecasters said Tropical Storm Hilary was the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, bringing the potential for flash floods, mudslides, isolated tornadoes, high winds and power outages. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A fire truck pulls away after a motorist became stranded in rising floodwaters caused by torrential rain brought by Tropical Storm Hilary, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Palm Desert, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)