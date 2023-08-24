Pumpkin Spice Lattes from Starbucks are back today, including new fall menu items

Grab your scarf, oversized brimmed hat and a spooky movie, because Pumpkin Spice Lattes from Starbucks are officially back today!

The temperatures may still be sweltering, but that won’t stop Starbucks from unleashing the iconic coffee drink, and you can bet that Pumpkin Spice Latte (that’s PSL for short) lovers will be lined up all day today to get a little taste of fall.

It’s also the PSL’s 20th birthday! Back in 2003, Starbucks introduced the seasonal coffee drink, and it’s been history ever since. Just one more year and the PSL can legally drink!

In addition to the PSL, Starbucks is also unveiling more fall-specific drinks and treats that you will want to get your hands on.

First up is the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte. This was a drink that baristas were already making, so Starbucks decided to add it to the fall menu.

Next up is something for those who don’t love pumpkin drinks. The new Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso is for you. Starbucks Blonde Espresso is combined with apple, cinnamon and brown sugar to create a delicious fall drink. In addition, the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato will return again.

Oh, and a new Baked Apple Croissant is being added to the menu, which I bet tastes as good as it sounds.

So what are you waiting for? Pumpkin Spice Latte season is officially here! You better get to your local Starbucks before the lines get too long!