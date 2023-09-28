SURVEY: What’s your favorite coffee shop in Central, Southwest Virginia?

Friday is National Coffee Day! To celebrate, we want to hear your top recommendations for coffee shops in our area.

I don’t know about you, but there’s nothing like a good cup of joe to lift my spirits.

Know what's on tap for the day ahead! Have the stories we're following delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

It’s no secret that there are plenty of great spots serving up delicious roasts across our region.

Whether you’re a fan of a hole-in-the-wall hidden gem or you stick to a familiar favorite, submit your recommendations, and we’ll share a list of your top picks!

Using the survey below, let us know your favorite coffee shop in Central and Southwest Virginia.