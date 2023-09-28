SURVEY: What’s your favorite coffee shop in Central, Southwest Virginia?

Friday is National Coffee Day! To celebrate, we want to hear your top recommendations for coffee shops in our area.
I don’t know about you, but there’s nothing like a good cup of joe to lift my spirits.
It’s no secret that there are plenty of great spots serving up delicious roasts across our region.
Whether you’re a fan of a hole-in-the-wall hidden gem or you stick to a familiar favorite, submit your recommendations, and we’ll share a list of your top picks!
Using the survey below, let us know your favorite coffee shop in Central and Southwest Virginia.