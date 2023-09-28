72º
SURVEY: What’s your favorite coffee shop in Central, Southwest Virginia?

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Friday is National Coffee Day! To celebrate, we want to hear your top recommendations for coffee shops in our area.

I don’t know about you, but there’s nothing like a good cup of joe to lift my spirits.

It’s no secret that there are plenty of great spots serving up delicious roasts across our region.

Whether you’re a fan of a hole-in-the-wall hidden gem or you stick to a familiar favorite, submit your recommendations, and we’ll share a list of your top picks!

Using the survey below, let us know your favorite coffee shop in Central and Southwest Virginia.

