51º
Join Insider

Features

Annular eclipse photos: Viewers capture jaw-dropping images in Texas

The eclipse was on Oct. 14

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Eclipse, Science, Pins, Texas
Left: A couple watching the annular eclipse at the Alamo Plaza in San Antonio, TX. Right: The "Ring of Fire" during the annular eclipse submitted by a KSAT Connect user. (Alamo Trust Inc., KSAT Connect)

The annular solar eclipse carved a path through Texas, allowing viewers to witness the spectacular astronomical event.

During the peak of the eclipse, viewers saw the “ring of fire” when the moon blocks all but the outside edges of the sun, which is known as annularity.

MORE PHOTOS: See astonishing photos of the eclipse

On Saturday, the partial eclipse began around 10:24 a.m., annularity started at 11:52 a.m., peaked at 11:54 a.m., and ended at 11:56 a.m.

The duration of annularity was only around 4 minutes in San Antonio. The entire eclipse event ended at 1:33 p.m.

Many viewers shared photos and videos of the different stages of the eclipse, shared below. Be sure to give some of these photos a like by clicking the heart icon:

Mike

Best I can get on my cell. Pro mode with viewing glasses

0
San Antonio
Mikeheadley

Eclipse reflections Mike Headley

0
Houston
Smoreland
0
Houston
MadSkills
0
San Antonio
Laura G.

Full annular eclipse, as seen from Whitecap Beach, Corpus Christi

0
Corpus Christi
The Garfields

Cloudy eclipse over Fannin Battleground

0
Houston
Chuck Miller

I traveled all the way from Albany New York to capture that picture in Pleasanton Texas.

0
Pleasanton
Laura G.

Beginning of eclipse, seen through light cloud cover

0
Corpus Christi
Peggy McCall

Today’s eclipse.

0
Boerne
Ferman L

Annular Solar Eclipse 2023

0
San Antonio
cecepl
1
Richmond
Samantha

Saw this beauty while I was at work it was amazing to see with the glasses & managed to get these shots

0
San Antonio
Raven Nicole

San Antonio, TX

0
San Antonio
Raven Nicole

San Antonio, TX

0
San Antonio
Scott Shiotani

Leon valley iPhone shot

0
San Antonio
Colin M

Eclipse Maximum

0
Spring
Capii
0
San Antonio
sanivee
0
San Antonio
kimbo2016

The ring of fire

0
San Antonio
John Lopez

What a view frome the airport

0
San Antonio

See more photos of the eclipse here.

The eclipse not only brought stunning sights in the sky but also brought crescent-shaped shadows on the ground.

Chris May

A thousand eclipses!

0
Katy
Amy Frazier

You can watch the eclipse in the shadows under trees even without glasses.

0
Houston
Roxanne Szumilas

Eclipse shadows through the trees at H‑E‑B parking lot.

0
Houston

Safety first! Viewers also shared photos from watch party events and gatherings with their protective glasses and DIY pinhole boxes.

Kristi Schmidt

Viewing from Boerne

0
San Antonio
Alaina M

Watching the Ring of Fire; future astronaut vows he’ll be up there one day!

0
Alum
Cecio

Eclipse party at Lanier High School

0
San Antonio
lesleeh

Family togetherness and fun in Marion, TX

0
San Antonio
Mary Claire Patton

6 days old celebrating the eclipse 😎

0
San Antonio
Mary Claire Patton
0
San Antonio

Ready for the eclipse with my spooky-themed pinhole projector!

0
San Antonio
Josh H

Vanessa using her pinhole box that she made after watching Sarah Spivey

0
San Antonio

Furry friends were not excluded from the event either!

rene diaz

Me and my baby ready for the eclipse

0
San Antonio
Janet Zerr

Nellie enjoying the eclipse in Hondo!

0
San Antonio
lisashilling21

Migo enjoying the eclipse!

0
San Antonio
leahc

boerne lake

0
Houston

Did you take photos of the eclipse? Submit your photos and videos here.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email