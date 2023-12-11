Arizona golf course opens up state’s first 18-hole night course

How would you feel about playing a round of golf AFTER the sun sets?

Well, one course in Arizona is making that an option.

Grass Clippings Rolling Hills, a course in Tempe, has debuted a new 18-hole golf course that can be played under the lights.

The course has nearly 90 lights spread throughout it, according an article on azfamily.com.

There is already demand, with tee times selling out this past weekend. Tee times were taken up until 10 p.m.

Grass Clippings Rolling Hills isn’t the first course in the country to offer night golf, with other spots in California, Nevada, Florida and South Carolina also presenting the option.

In general, night golf brings some pros and cons for both consumers and owners of courses.

The obvious pro is that it allows people with day jobs more time at night to enjoy a round if they want. In states such as Arizona and Nevada where it’s insanely hot in the summer, it allows people to play when it’s cooler and safer to be outside. It can also be a neat and different experience playing under the lights.

But there are some drawbacks also. One, for courses that allow night and day golf, it leaves virtually no time for the course to “rest” and have maintenance done.

Playing golf at night also forces golfers to adjust to different sensations, deal with artificial shadows and putt through lines that can be more misleading than during the day, according to Golf Digest.

Installing lights on any golf course is not cheap, either. The cost to install LED lights for nine holes — not including underground infrastructure — can run $500,000, according to the National Golf Foundation.

For many states, they simply don’t have weather conducive to make night golf worthwhile.

Despite the drawbacks, as was proven over the weekend at Grass Clippings Rolling Hills, night golf can be an attractive option for many looking for some entertainment.