Love wearing ugly sweaters for holidays? Share with us your favorites!

They are hideous and beautiful all at the same time. A popular staple of the holiday season is showing up to a party or other function in an ugly sweater.

You know, those clothing items that can be in all sorts of shapes and colors that make absolutely no sense, but can be classified as festive nonetheless.

In light of Friday being National Ugly Sweater Day and this being the peak of holiday party season, we want to see your most popular ugly sweaters!

Submit a photo of your favorite ugly sweater here, and feel free to share any stories behind why it's so meaningful or is the one you wear at parties.

Don’t be shy about sharing your favorite ones and comparing with how awful/beautiful the ugly sweaters of others!

After all, who needs trees and presents when you have ugly sweaters around as a holiday staple?